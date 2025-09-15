2025-26 WHL Season Preview: Vancouver Giants

Welcome to this edition of The Hockey News' WHL 2025-26 preview series. Leading up to the start of the 2025-26 season, THN's WHL team will preview each Western Hockey League organization and provide a prediction on how each team will perform during the campaign. Today's edition will focus on the Vancouver Giants, who will be looking to take another step forward this season.

The Giants had a solid 2024-25 campaign, as they finished with 76 points. Vancouver also had some of their younger players take steps forward in their development, which led to Cameron Schmidt and Burke Hood being drafted. Unfortunately, they were matched up against the Spokane Chiefs in the first round, which led to a five-game defeat.

As for the 2025-26 campaign, the Giants look ready to take another leap forward. Vancouver has built a fast and skilled team which features two prospects projected to go in the first round of the 2026 NHL Entry Draft. Based on their current roster, the Giants will be a difficult team to slow down for anyone in the WHL.

Key Departures:

D Mazden Leslie, D Colton Roberts, F Jaden Lipinski, F Connor Levis, F Maxim Muranov

Vancouver lost virtually their entire leadership group from last year. Lipinski, Levis and Muranov all aged out, while Roberts will play this year in the NCAA. As for team captain Leslie, he was traded to the Kelowna Rockets in a blockbuster deal that will help the Giants for the next few years.

Key Additions:

F Tobias Tomik, D Jan Skok, D Lance McCloskey

Vancouver's two big additions this off-season came via the Import Draft with Tomik and Skok. Tomik is a projected first-round pick in the 2026 draft, while Skok brings size and physicality to the blue line. The Giants were also able to add McCloskey, who was a star in the USHS-CA last year.

2025-26 X-Factor:

One player to keep an eye on this season is forward Aaron Obobaifo. After missing all but 13 games last year, the 18-year-old looks fully healthy and ready to become an offensive force for Vancouver. Obobaifo will also be on draft radars this season and very well could hear his name called next June.

2025-26 Prediction:

The Giants have built a team that should be near the top of the Western Conference. They have depth throughout the lineup and some exciting young players who could surprise this year. If Vancouver can play up to their potential, then there is a good chance that they will be hosting their 2026 first-round playoff matchup.

Second In The B.C. Division, Fourth In The Western Conference

