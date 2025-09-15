Victoria Royals Acquire Miles Cooper From The Wenatchee Wild

The Victoria Royals have added some scoring to their lineup ahead of the 2025-26 season. On Monday, Victoria acquired forward Miles Cooper from the Wenatchee Wild in exchange for forward Chace Gregg and five draft picks. The picks Wenatchee received are a 2026 fourth-round pick (BDN), a 2026 fourth-round Pick (EVT), a 2027 second-round pick (VIC), a 2027 fourth-round pick (BDN) and a 2028 fourth-round pick (TC).

Cooper has played his entire WHL career with the Wild. In two seasons, he has scored 43 goals while recording 106 points in 139 games. Last season was Cooper's best so far as finished second in goals (24), assists (35) and points (59) among Wenatchee skaters.

As for Gregg, he spent last season with the Winnipeg Bruins U15 AAA of the WAAA U15. In 32 games, he scored 34 goals while recording 100 points. Gregg was a third-round pick in this year's prospects drafts, going 50th overall to Victoria.

