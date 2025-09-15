Former WHLer Orca Wiesblatt passes away at age 25

The hockey world was in shock on Monday morning as news broke that Orca Wiesblatt had passed away in an automobile accident over the weekend. He was just 25 years old.

Wiesblatt spent two seasons in the WHL, both with the Calgary Hitmen where he posted 22 goals and 41 assists in 77 career games.

The Wiesblatt family was well known across the WHL as Orca’s younger brothers Oasiz (Medicine Hat) and Ozzy (Prince Albert) both had successful careers in the league and are both in camp with the Nashville Predators.

Orca Wiesblatt spent the 2024-25 season with the Athens Rock Lobsters in the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) and was signed to a contract to play in the ECHL in 2025-26 with the Allen Americans.

“We are all heartbroken,” said Allen Americans Head Coach and General Manager Steve Martinson in a press release. “Orca (Wiesblatt) was really looking forward to this next step in his hockey career. He wasn’t just skilled, he was a momentum changing hitter. I can still see his grin when he would return to the bench after one of his big hits. This is what we will miss the most, his infectious smile.”

