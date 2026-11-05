2026-27 WHL Top-10 Power Rankings (Week 8)

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Kevin Light- Victoria Royals
Kevin Light- Victoria Royals
Nov 5, 2026 4:39 PMPublished Nov 5, 2026 4:39 PM
How the WHL shapes up heading into the eighth weekend of action.
Welcome to The Hockey News' 2026-27 WHL Top-10 Power Rankings. Follow along each week as THN's WHL team will rank the top-10 teams in the league. Here are the power rankings heading into Week 8 of the 2026-27 season.
1. Spokane Chiefs (11-1-0)
The Spokane Chiefs have been virtually unbeatable this year. They are 8-1-0-1 in their last 10 and have allowed a league-low 26 goals. While it is early, Spokane has emerged as a contender in the Western Conference.
2. Red Deer Rebels (11-4-1-1)
The Red Deer Rebels have been led by the dynamic duo of Poul Andersen and Beckett Hamilton. While Andersen leads the WHL with 29 points, Hamilton is not far behind, in second place with 26. The Rebels are 7-2-1-0 in their last 10 games and currently hold the WHL In-Season Cup.
3. Victoria Royals (9-4-0)
The Victoria Royals have built a deep team that can challenge anyone in the WHL. As expected, they are led by Cameron Schmidt, who is up to 17 points in 11 games. Victoria is 6-4-0-0 over their last 10 games, while their 53 goals rank second in the Western Conference.
Cameron Schmidt of the Victoria Royals (Photo Credit: Kevin Light/Victoria Royals/WHL)
4. Vancouver Giants (9-4-1-2)
Michael Dyck has turned the Vancouver Giants from playoff hopefuls into Western Conference contenders. Vancouver is firing on all cylinders and is being led by Mathis Preston, who has 22 points in 15 games. Vancouver is 7-2-0-1 over their last 10 games and leads the Western Conference with 56 goals.
5. Swift Current Broncos (11-6-0)
The Swift Current Broncos have had a fast start to the 2026-27 campaign. A big reason for that is the play of goaltender Cal Conway, who has a .929 save percentage through 16 games. Swift Current is 7-3-0-0 in their last 10 games and leads the WHL in penalty minutes with 277.
7. Brandon Wheat Kings (11-6-0)
The Brandon Wheat Kings are a team that wins by committee. Three players have already eclipsed the 15-point mark, including captain and top 2027 NHL Draft prospect Jaxon Jacobson. Brandon is 6-4-0-0 over its last 10 games and ranks tied for second in the WHL with nine regulation/overtime victories.
8. Medicine Hat Tigers (9-5-0-1)
Once again, the Medicine Hat Tigers find themselves near the top of the Eastern Conference. Led by the Ruck brothers, five players have already reached double digits in points this season. Medicine Hat is 5-4-0-1 over its last 10 games and is currently riding a 10-game win streak.
9. Kamloops Blazers (9-5-2-0)
After a slow start, the Kamloops Blazers have caught fire as of late. Led by goaltenders Kaeden Tate and Logan Edmonstone, the Blazers have allowed just 45 goals in 16 games. Kamloops has gone 7-2-1-0 over their last 10 games, while their 28.6% power play ranks tied for second in the WHL.
10. Edmonton Oil Kings (7-5-2-0)
Goaltending has been the story for the Edmonton Oil Kings this season. Parker Snell is off to a hot start as he has posted a save percentage of .914 over his first eight games. Edmonton is 6-3-1-0 over its last 10 games, while its penalty kill ranks 10th in the WHL.
Make sure you bookmark THN's WHL site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.
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