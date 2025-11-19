2027 IIHF World Junior Championship Headed To Edmonton & Red Deer

The host cities for the 2027 IIHF World Junior Championship have been named. The historic tournament will return to Alberta, with Edmonton and Red Deer hosting. The 2027 World Juniors will start on December 26, 2026, with the Gold Medal Game scheduled for January 5, 2027.

As per the press release, "The 18,500-seat Rogers Place, home of the National Hockey League’s Edmonton Oilers and Western Hockey League’s Edmonton Oil Kings, will serve as the primary competition venue and host 17 games, including both semifinals and the medal games. The additional 14 games are set for the 7,050-seat Marchant Crane Centrium, home of the WHL’s Red Deer Rebels."

The two cities were supposed to host the 2021 World Juniors before it was cancelled. Edmonton last hosted in 2022, while Red Deer's last tournament was in 1995. In both years, Canada picked up Gold Medals in Alberta.

