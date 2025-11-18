Prince Albert, Everett, Edmonton & Calgary Named To 2025-26 CHL Top-10 Week 9 Rankings

Every week, the CHL releases a list of the top-10 teams in the league. Throughout the season, we at The Hockey News will be keeping track of which WHL teams are in the rankings, as well as who finishes the year ranked highest. Here is a look at the four WHL teams that made the Week 8 rankings.

Prince Albert Raiders- 2nd

We have new kings of the WHL as the Prince Albert Raiders jump from fifth to second in this week's rankings. This past week, Prince Albert went 3-0-1, which included an impressive 4-1 victory over the Everett Silvertips. Prince Albert is running away with the division lead at this point, as they are 15-1-4-0 on the season.

Everett Silvertips- 3rd

The Silvertips remain one of the most dynamic teams in the WHL. Everett went 2-1-1 over the last week while picking up their second shutout of the year. Now with a 17-2-2-1 record on the season, it will be hard for any team to catch the Silvertips for first place in the West.

Edmonton Oil Kings- 4th

The Edmonton Oil Kings are the definition of unbeatable. Edmonton has won its last eight games, which includes three this past week. The Oil Kings sit atop the Eastern Conference and already have built up a 10-point lead in their division.

Calgary Hitmen- 9th

The Calgary Hitmen are having an underrated season. While they did pick up a loss this week, Calgary is still an impressive 12-5-2-0 on the year. Overall, the Hitmen have built a solid lineup that can cause matchup issues with any team in the WHL.

2025-26 Rankings List:

Edmonton Oil Kings: 10 Times, Highest Rank- 3rd

Everett Silvertips: Nine Times, Highest Rank- 2nd

Prince Albert Raiders: Six Time, Highest Rank- 2nd

Spokane Chiefs: Five Times, Highest Rank- 3rd

Kelowna Rockets: Four Times, Highest Rank- 8th

Calgary Hitmen: Three Time, Highest Rank- 9th

Prince George Cougars: One Time, Highest Rank- 10th

