Kyle Brodziak & Johnny Boychuk To Be Inducted Into Moose Jaw Warriors & Legends Hall of Fame

The Moose Jaw Warriors will be inducting two new members into their Warriors and Legends Hall of Fame. Former players Kyle Brodziak and Johnny Boychuk will be the latest to be enshrined in the Hall of Fame. The event will take place on Friday, November 21, at Temple Gardens Centre.

Brodziak played his entire 273 game WHL career with Moose Jaw. Over his five seasons, he scored 81 goals while recording 185 points. Brodziak also served as captain during the 2003-04 campaign, which is the same season he was named to the CHL's Second All-Star Team.

As for Boychuk, 89 of his 177 regular-season games came with the Warriors. During that time, he had 18 goals and 55 points. Boychuk also played 23 playoff games for Moose Jaw, scoring three goals and recording 18 points.

