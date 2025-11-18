    • Powered by Roundtable

    Kelowna Rockets Provide Injury Update On Peyton Kettles

    Adam Kierszenblat
    Nov 18, 2025, 21:22
    Adam Kierszenblat
    Adam Kierszenblat
    Adam Kierszenblat
    Adam Kierszenblat

    Kelowna Rockets Provide Injury Update On Peyton Kettles

    Adam Kierszenblat
    Nov 18, 2025, 21:22
    Adam Kierszenblat
    Nov 18, 2025, 21:22
    Updated at: Nov 18, 2025, 21:22

    Peyton Kettles will undergo surgery on his shoulder.

    The Kelowna Rockets will be without a key part of their blue line for the foreseeable future. On Tuesday, the Rockets announced that defenceman Peyton Kettles will be undergoing surgery on his shoulder. The surgery will take place on Friday, with Kettles listed as out indefinitely. 

    Kettles was recently traded from the Swift Current Broncos to Kelowna. The trade was considered a blockbuster as the 18-year-old was dealt in exchange for five draft picks and a prospect. In three games with the Rockets, Kettles one assist and eight penalty minutes.

    Kettles is currently in his third full WHL season. In 121 games, he has eight goals and 30 points. Kettles was drafted in June, going 39th overall to the Pittsburgh Penguins

    Peyton Kettles during his time with the Swift Current Broncos (Photo Credit:&nbsp;Steve Dunsmoor/Kelowna Rockets/WHL)

    Make sure you bookmark THN's WHL site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.     

    Prince Albert, Everett, Edmonton & Calgary Named To 2025-26 CHL Top-10 Week 9 Rankings

    WHL Players Who Could Represent Canada At The 2026 World Juniors

    Don Nachbaur Sets Impressive WHL Coaching Record

    WHL Announces Suspensions For DeSilva & Anholt

    Wenatchee Wild Pull Off A Pair Of Moves, Bring In More Forward Depth

    For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.

    The Hockey News