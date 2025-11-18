Kelowna Rockets Provide Injury Update On Peyton Kettles

The Kelowna Rockets will be without a key part of their blue line for the foreseeable future. On Tuesday, the Rockets announced that defenceman Peyton Kettles will be undergoing surgery on his shoulder. The surgery will take place on Friday, with Kettles listed as out indefinitely.

Kettles was recently traded from the Swift Current Broncos to Kelowna. The trade was considered a blockbuster as the 18-year-old was dealt in exchange for five draft picks and a prospect. In three games with the Rockets, Kettles one assist and eight penalty minutes.

Kettles is currently in his third full WHL season. In 121 games, he has eight goals and 30 points. Kettles was drafted in June, going 39th overall to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

