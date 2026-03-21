Brandon Wheat Kings To Host 2027 WHL Prospects Game

The 2027 WHL Prospects Game will take place on February 17, 2027.
The WHL Prospects Game is headed to Brandon, Manitoba. On Saturday, the WHL announced the Brandon Wheat Kings will host the second edition of the Prospects Game. The event will be held at the Keystone Centre on February 17, 2027.
The 2027 WHL Prospects Game is projected to feature some of the top talent available in the 2027 NHL Draft. Some potential players include Jaxon Jacobson, Brock England and Landon DuPont. The event is open to draft-eligible players, with the team selected based on NHL Central Scouting rankings.
The Vancouver Giants hosted the 2026 WHL Prospects Game. Prospects were split by conference, with B.C. Division coaches behind the bench. Team East took the inaugural game 5-4 in overtime.
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