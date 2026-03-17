Everett, Prince Albert, Medicine Hat & Penticton Named To 2025-26 CHL Top-10 Week 25 Rankings

Every week, the CHL releases a list of the top-10 teams in the league. Throughout the season, we at The Hockey News will be keeping track of which WHL teams are in the rankings, as well as who finishes the year ranked highest. Here is a look at the four WHL teams that made the Week 25 rankings.
With a perfect 3-0-0-0 week—including two wins over Penticton and an 8-5 victory in Portland, Everett has officially set a new franchise record for wins at 55. 16-year-old exceptional status defenseman Landon DuPont was named the WHL Player of the Week after recording eight points (1G, 7A). Captain Tarin Smith added five points (4G, 1A) of his own as the Tips secured the Scotty Munro Memorial Trophy as regular-season champion.
Holding steady at No. 4, the Prince Albert Raiders (49-10-5-1) remain locked in a heated battle for the top spot in the Eastern Conference. Rookie Ben Harvey recorded a massive six-point night (3G, 3A) in an 11-0 rout of Moose Jaw. Vancouver Canucks prospect Braeden Cootes contributed five points on the week, including the shootout winner to defeat Regina.
The Medicine Hat Tigers climb to No. 5 behind the highest-scoring offence in the CHL. Markus Ruck became the first player in the CHL to reach 100 points this season, finishing an eight-point week with a total of 102 points. His twin brother, Liam Ruck, sits right behind him with 99 points, while defenseman Bryce Pickford continues his record-setting campaign with 82 points.
The expansion Penticton Vees hold at No. 7 despite a 1-2-0-0 week that included two tough losses to the top-ranked Silvertips. Despite the "challenging week," rookie sensation and New York Islanders prospect Jacob Kvasnicka leads the team with 60 points and a team-high 29 goals.
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