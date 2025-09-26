NHL-Drafted Prospects To Watch Who Will Be Making Their WHL 2025-26 Season Debuts This Weekend

Over the past few days, the WHL has seen an influx of talent as players have returned from NHL training camps. The returns are welcomed sights for not just organizations, but fans across the league who will get to see teams at full strength. Here is a look at three players to watch as they make their season debuts this weekend.

Cameron Schmidt- Vancouver Giants

After returning from Dallas Stars training camp, Cameron Schmidt looks ready to dominate and become one of the WHL's top scorers. The 18-year-old is coming off a 40-goal season, which is why the Stars selected him in the third round of the 2025 draft. With Schmidt improving his point total every year, it would not be shocking if the Giants forward hits the 50-goal mark this coming season.

Max Curran- Edmonton Oil Kings

The Edmonton Oil Kings will finally get to see their big offseason acquisition in a regular-season game, as Max Curran was reassigned to the WHL from the Colorado Avalanche. The 19-year-old has played the last two seasons with the Tri-City Americans, recording 106 points in 105 games. With a rivalry game against the Calgary Hitmen scheduled for Saturday, do not be surprised if Curran finds his way onto the scoresheet during his Oil Kings debut.

Julius Miettinen- Everett Silvertips

Julius Miettinen returning to the WHL is a massive boost for an already deep Everett Silvertips team. The Seattle Kraken prospect has 106 points in 102 games, and last season, represented Finland at the World Juniors. If Miettinen can stay healthy this year, he could be a top-10 point producer in the WHL for the 2025-26 season.

