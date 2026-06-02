Elite Prospects Reveals Top 10 WHLers For The 2026 NHL Draft

Elite Prospects has released its 2026 NHL Draft Guide.
Elite Prospects has become the go-to spot for draft coverage. Every year, they release a comprehensive draft guide that features over 400 players. Among the list are 75 WHLers, which is the most prospects from one league in the guide.
The WHL is once again expected to be front and center during the draft. There are a handful of players projected to go in the first round, and over 10 ranked in the top 50. Here are the top 10 players as ranked by Elite Prospects.
- Carson Carels- Prince George Cougars (4th)
- Daxon Rudolph- Prince Albert Raiders (7th)
- Ryan Lin- Vancouver Giants (15th)
- Liam Ruck- Medicine Hat Tigers (24th)
- J.P. Hurlbert- Kamloops Blazers (30th)
- Mathis Preston- Spokane Chiefs (33rd)
- Jonah Sivertson- Prince Albert Raiders (35th)
- Markus Ruck- Medicine Hat Tigers (43rd)
- Brek Liske- Everett Silvertips (45th)
- Timofei Runtso- Victoria Royals (47th)
The 2026 NHL Entry Draft is scheduled for June 26–27 in Buffalo. Last year, 33rd WHLers were selected, with Seattle Thunderbirds defenceman Radim Mrtka being the highest pick at ninth overall. The last WHLer to be selected in the top five was Medicine Hat Tigers center Cayden Lindstrom, who went fourth overall in 2024.
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