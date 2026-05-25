2026 Memorial Cup Recap: Chicoutimi Beats Kelowna 3-2 In OT

Liam Lefebvre played the role of overtime hero, scoring his second goal of the night to lift the Chicoutimi Saguenéens to a crucial 3-2 victory and hand the host Kelowna Rockets another heartbreaking loss.
The pressure is rapidly mounting for the Memorial Cup hosts. In a desperately needed bounce-back game for both squads, the QMJHL Champion Chicoutimi Saguenéens outlasted the host Kelowna Rockets to secure a thrilling 3-2 overtime victory on Monday night at Prospera Place.
Following a blowout loss to Kitchener in their tournament opener, Kelowna came out with a renewed sense of defensive urgency. However, it was Chicoutimi that struck first. Late in the opening frame at 14:38, Liam Lefebvre found the back of the net, capitalizing on feeds from Maxim Schafer and Alonso Gosselin to give the Saguenéens a 1-0 advantage heading into the first intermission.
The Rockets finally gave their fans something to cheer about in the second period. At the 6:29 mark, star forward and Utah prospect Tij Iginla showcased his elite finishing ability, converting a pass from Hiroki Gojsic to knot the game at 1-1.
As the game tightened up in the third period, every offensive chance carried massive weight. Chicoutimi reclaimed the lead late in the frame when Anton Linde scored a clutch goal at 14:01, assisted by Nathan Lecompte, putting the QMJHL Champions just minutes away from a regulation victory.
But Kelowna refused to fold. Less than two minutes later, at 15:50, defenceman Mazden Leslie stepped up with a massive response. Assisted by Tomas Poletin and Nate Corbet, Leslie's tally tied the game at 2-2, sending the Prospera Place crowd into a frenzy and forcing sudden-death overtime.
At 5:28 of the extra frame, Lefebvre cemented his First Star performance, snapping home the game-winning goal off setups from Lecompte (his second assist of the night) and Peteris Bulans.
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