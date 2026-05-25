2026 Memorial Cup Recap: Chicoutimi Beats Kelowna 3-2 In OT

Following a blowout loss to Kitchener in their tournament opener, Kelowna came out with a renewed sense of defensive urgency. However, it was Chicoutimi that struck first. Late in the opening frame at 14:38, Liam Lefebvre found the back of the net, capitalizing on feeds from Maxim Schafer and Alonso Gosselin to give the Saguenéens a 1-0 advantage heading into the first intermission.