Everett, Edmonton, Spokane & Prince Albert Named To 2025-26 CHL Top-10 Week 4 Rankings

Every week, the CHL releases a list of the top-10 teams in the league. Throughout the season, we at The Hockey News will be keeping track of which WHL teams are in the rankings, as well as who finishes the year ranked highest. Here is a look at the four WHL teams that made the Week 4 rankings.

Everett Silvertips- 4th

Leading the way for the WHL this week are the virtually unbeatable Everett Silvertips. Through their first eight games, Everett is 7-0-1, which includes back-to-back victories over the Victoria Royals this weekend. Ultimately, the Silvertips look like contenders in the West as they have outscored their opposition 37-17 this season.

Edmonton Oil Kings- 5th

The Edmonton Oil Kings continue to roll this year, as they are now 7-2-0 on the season. As for this past weekend, the Oil Kings pulled off two victories while outscoring their opposition 10-3. Edmonton has been dynamic at both ends of the ice this year and are up to 37 goals in nine games during the 2025-26 campaign.

Spokane Chiefs- 9th

The Spokane Chiefs remain in the top-10 after going 2-1-0 this past weekend. They pulled off impressive victories over the Wenatchee Wild and Seattle Thunderbirds before falling in a WHL Final rematch against the Medicine Hat Tigers. Now with a record of 4-4-0, Spokane will be tested this week as they hit the road and visit the Central Division.

Prince Albert Raiders- 10th

Making their debut on this year's list is the Prince Albert Raiders. So far this season, Prince Albert has a 6-0-1 record while outscoring their opposition 32-16. All eyes will be on the Raiders this weekend as they battle the Oil Kings this Saturday in Prince Albert.

2025-26 Rankings List:

Edmonton Oil Kings: Five Times, Highest Rank- 3rd

Spokane Chiefs: Five Times, Highest Rank- 3rd

Everett Silvertips: Four , Highest Rank- 4th

Kelowna Rockets: Four Times, Highest Rank- 8th



Prince Albert Raiders: One Time, Highest Rank- 10th

