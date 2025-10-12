Upcoming WHL Career Milestones: October 2025

Every month, players from across the WHL hit impressive career milestones. From 100th goals to 200th games played, these milestones are a good reminder of just how talented players in the WHL are. Here is a look at some upcoming career milestones that should be achieved before the end of October.

Games Played:

250:

Roan Woodward- Victoria Royals (247)

Logan Wormald- Lethbridge Hurricanes (245)

Kooper Gizowski- Prince George Cougars (245)

200:

Ashton Cumby- Seattle Thunderbirds (199)

Brayden Dube- Prince Albert Raiders (198)

Tristen Doyle- Saskatoon Blades (197)

Luke Mistelbacher- Brandon Wheat Kings (196)

Goals:

50:

Julius Miettinen- Everett Silvertips (49)

Adam Jecho- Edmonton Oil Kings (49)

Ethan Moore- Calgary Hitmen (49)

Nathan Behm- Kamloops Blazers (48)

Points:

150:

Cameron Schmidt- Vancouver Giants (147)

100:

Ethan Moore- Calgary Hitmen (99)

Talon Brigley- Red Deer Rebels (99)

Rowan Calvert- Saskatoon Blades (98)

Wins:

50:

Evan Gardner- Saskatoon Blades (49)

Shutouts:

10:

Evan Gardner- Saskatoon Blades (8)

