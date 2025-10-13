Calgary Hitmen Trade Andres Miller To The Everett Silvertips

Andres Miller is on his way to the U.S. Division. On Monday, the Calgary Hitmen traded the 19-year-old goaltender to the Everett Silvertips. In exchange, the Hitmen received a 2027 third-round pick and a 2029 fifth-round pick.

In the press release, Silvertips GM Mike Fraser wrote, "Anders has regular season and playoff games at our level under his belt. This trade gives us an experienced goalie tandem for the rest of the season. We’re excited to add him to our group."

Miller had an impressive rookie campaign with Calgary last season. In 22 games, he posted a 13-4-2 record while recording a save percentage of .909. Miller also played in 10 playoff games, going 7-3-0 with a .902 save percentage.

As for this year, Miller is 2-1-0 during his first three games. He has a goals against average of 4.50 and a save percentage of .850. With Miller now traded, the Hitmen will most likely use a duo of Eric Tu and Aidan Hesse.

Everett's next game is scheduled for October 17 versus Penticton. The Silvertips have started the season strong, posting a 7-0-1 record in their first eight games. Miller will most likely create a tandem with Raiden LeGall, who is 6-0-1 on the season.

Make sure you bookmark THN's WHL site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

Upcoming WHL Career Milestones: October 2025

Lethbridge Hurricanes Trade Forward Chase Petersen To The Moose Jaw Warriors

Weekend Matchups to Watch October 10-11

Spokane Chiefs Forward Berkly Catton Projected To Make NHL Debut

WHL Alumni Of The Week: Connor Dewar