Standouts From Week 4 Of The 2025-26 WHL Season

Welcome to THN's "WHL Standouts Of The Week" article. In this weekly column, we highlight one player from each division who impressed over the last week. Here is a look at the four standouts from Week 4 of the 2025-26 season.

Carson Carels- Prince George Cougars

Carson Carels continues to show why he will be a top pick in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft. The Prince George Cougars defenceman recorded five points in three games this week while also finishing with 11 shots on goal. Now up to eight points in seven games, Carels ranks tied for 12th in points by a defenceman this year.

Miroslav Holinka- Edmonton Oil Kings

Miroslav Holinka has been virtually unstoppable so far this season. The Toronto Maple Leafs prospect put up a five-point night against the Lethbridge Hurricanes on Sunday, which featured two goals and three assists. Now with 11 points in six games, Holinka is a big reason why the Edmonton Oil Kings are considered a favourite in the East.

Sam Elliott- Wenatchee Wild

Sam Elliott had a productive week for the Wenatchee Wild. Over his two games, he recorded four points along with 10 shots on goal. Overall, Elliott has had a strong start to his WHL career as he now has five points and 13 shots in his first seven games.

Noah Kosick- Swift Current Broncos

Noah Kosick extended his point streak to eight games with three impressive performances this week. Over the three games, the Swift Current Broncos forward recorded six points along with nine shots on goal. A prospect eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft, Kosick has found his scoring touch this year with 13 points in his first eight goals.

