Lethbridge Hurricanes Trade Forward Chase Petersen To The Moose Jaw Warriors

The Lethbridge Hurricanes and Moose Jaw Warriors have swapped 2008-born forwards. Lethbridge has traded forward Chase Petersen to Moose Jaw in exchange for Cole Dupuis and a 2026 seventh-round pick. Petersen has already joined the Warriors lineup while Dupuis is currently playing for the Estevan Bruins in the SJHL.

The 2025-26 season is Petersen's second in the WHL. Initially drafted 23rd overall in 2003, the 17-year-old has three goals and five points in 58 games. Petersen has already played five games this season, collecting two assists.

As for Dupuis, this is his first year in the SJHL. Last season, the 17-year-old recorded 68 points in 47 games for the Brandon Wheat Kings U18 AAA of the MU18HL. This year, Dupuis has one goal and one assist in seven games for the Bruins.

