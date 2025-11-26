WHL Standouts From Game 1 of CHL USA Prospects Challenge

The first game of the CHL USA Prospects Challenge has come and gone. The USNTDP captured a 4-2 win over Team CHL at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary on Tuesday night.

While Team CHL fell short in the contest, several WHL players stood out on the night.

Mathis Preston:

The former third overall pick in the 2023 WHL Prospects showed why he has the potential to be a first round pick. Preston provided a secondary assist on Team CHL’s opening goal in the second period. The Penticton, BC product also showcased his brilliant shot at the 13:17 mark of the third period to cut the US lead to just one at that point.

Carson Carels:

Carels provided the lone assist on Mathis Preston’s third period goal for Team CHL. The Prince George Cougars rearguard looked solid and earned high praise from TSN’s Craig Button on the broadcast, who said that Carels might be the best defenceman in the entire 2026 draft class.

Harrison Boettiger:

Boettiger was solid in goal for Team CHL, making 22 saves on 25 shots. Despite Team CHL falling short in Game 1, Boettiger gave his team a chance to win, making several key stops, including a shorthanded breakaway in the third period. The Kelowna Rockets netminder is a late 2007 birthday and could foster more attention from scouts as the 2026 NHL Draft looms closer.

