Former WHLer Carey Price Elected To Hockey Hall Of Fame

On Monday, the Hockey Hall of Fame announced their 2026 induction class. Among the names was one former WHLer, goaltender Carey Price. The 2026 induction will take place on November 9, with events scheduled for the entire weekend.
Before becoming a star in the NHL, Price played four seasons with the Tri-City Americans. Over his 193 regular-season games, the 38-year-old posted a record of 83-79-18 along with 15 shutouts. In 2007, Price was not only named WHL Goaltender of the Year, but also won CHL Goaltender of the Year.
Price was drafted by the Montréal Canadiens fifth overall in 2005. He would go on to win over 350 games, an Olympic Gold Medal as well as a Hart Trophy. While Price was still under contract until the end of the 2025-26 campaign, his last NHL game was on April 29, 2022.
Apr 15, 2022; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price (31) makes a save during the third period of the game against the New York Islanders at the Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports
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