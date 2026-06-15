2026 NHL Draft WHL Prospect Profile: Timofei Runtso

A deep dive into Victoria Royals defenceman Timofei Runtso.
The WHL is expected to play a significant role in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft. Leading up to draft day, THN's WHL team will be providing profiles on some of the top WHL talent expected to hear their names called in Buffalo at the end of June. Today's profile focuses on Victoria Royals defenceman Timofei Runtso.
Timofei Runtso
Team: Victoria Royals
Position: Right-Shot Defenceman
NHL Central Scouting: 46th Among NA Skaters
Height: 6'2"
Weight: 186 lbs
Runtso had a rookie campaign to remember. The 18-year-old led all Royals defencemen with 44 points in 68 games, while also showing he can be a top-pair defender in the WHL. Victoria leaned heavily on Runtso all season, not just at even strength, but also on special teams.
In the offensive zone, Runtso can create scoring chances in a multitude of ways. He can control play from the point and has an accurate shot that can beat goaltenders from distance. Runtso's playmaking has also evolved this season, as he is able to find open teammates with passes in scoring positions.
Just like in the offensive zone, Runtso loves to have the puck on his stick in the transition game. He is comfortable carrying the puck past his own blue line and has the confidence to carry the play all the way into the offensive zone. Whether through carrying or passing, Runtso always finds a way to get involved when his team has the puck in the neutral zone.
As for the defensive zone, Runtso relies heavily on stick placement to close off shooting and passing lanes. He can win board battles at a consistent rate and can handle bigger forwards that are in front of his net. Runtso's active stick also comes in handy when defending against the rush, as he can knock pucks away from attackers and towards the boards.
Next season, Runtso will be leaving the WHL for the NCAA. He has committed to Miami University in Ohio. This year, the RedHawks went 18-16-2 and finished seventh in the NCHC.
Runtso is projected to be selected in the second round this year. He plays a premium position and is a puck-mover, which is what NHL teams are looking for. Runtso's decision to join the WHL looks to have paid off, as he started the season with a "W" ranking.
Make sure you bookmark THN's WHL site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.
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