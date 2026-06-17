2026 NHL Draft WHL Prospect Profile: Michal Oršulák

A deep dive into Prince Albert Raiders goaltender Michal Oršulák.
The WHL is expected to play a significant role in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft. Leading up to draft day, THN's WHL team will be providing profiles on some of the top WHL talent expected to hear their names called in Buffalo at the end of June. Today's profile focuses on Prince Albert Raiders goaltender Michal Oršulák.
Michal Oršulák
Team: Prince Albert Raiders
Position: Goaltender
NHL Central Scouting: 2nd Among NA Goaltenders
Height: 6'4"
Weight: 224 lbs
One of the first goaltenders projected to be drafted this year is Oršulák. The 18-year-old was a brick wall during his rookie WHL campaign as he finished the regular season with a 28-4-4 record. Oršulák also led the Raiders to the WHL Final, where he posted a 13-6-1 record in 20 games.
Oršulák was also a key factor for Czechia at the 2026 World Juniors. He posted a 3-2-0 record while claiming a Silver Medal. Oršulák also won a Silver Medal at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and has represented his country at both the U17 and U18 levels.
One attribute that really stands out when watching Oršulák is his athleticism. His size allows him to cover most of the net, and he can move post-to-post without any issue. Oršulák also has strong recovery skills, which led to plenty of highlight-reel saves this year.
As for positioning, Oršulák often plays at the top of his crease, which allows him to challenge shooters on breakaways as well as odd-man rushes. He plays with a ton of confidence, which allows him to dictate the play rather than waiting for shooters to make a move. Oršulák is also a decent puck handler and can quickly get pucks up to his teammates on the power play.
The decision to move to the WHL has paid off big time for Oršulák. His long playoff run helped him gain more exposure from scouts compared to his time last season in Czechia. Based on his body of work this year, he should hear his name called at the 2026 NHL Entry Draft.
Make sure you bookmark THN's WHL site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.
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