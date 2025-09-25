Red Deer Rebels' Jaxson Fuder Signs ELC With The Dallas Stars

The Dallas Stars have signed Jaxon Fuder to a three-year, entry-level contract. The 19-year-old forward plays for the Red Deer Rebels, with the 2024-25 season being his rookie campaign in the WHL. Fuder was an undrafted free agent and was named Red Deer's most underrated player last year.

Overall, the Stars have built an organization with plenty of connections to the WHL. At the 2025 draft, they selected Cameron Schmidt of the Vancouver Giants as well as Brandon Gorzynski of the Calgary Hitmen. Other notable WHL alumni on Dallas' roster include Jamie Benn, Alexander Petrovic, Kole Lind and Matthew Seminoff.

Fuder had a successful rookie season with the Rebels, finishing with 26 points in 46 games. Before joining the WHL, he played in the BCHL, spending time with both the Cranbrook Bucks and Powell River Kings. Fuder has already been reassigned to the WHL and is projected to play his first game of the 2025-26 campaign on Saturday versus the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

Make sure you bookmark THN's WHL site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

WHL Alumni Of The Week: Carson Bjarnason

Long List Of Players Returned To The WHL From NHL Teams For The 2025-26 Season

Edmonton, Spokane, Everett & Kelowna Named To 2025-26 CHL Top-10 Week 1 Rankings

Rudolph Ready For Second WHL Season With Prince Albert Raiders

Vancouver Giants Defenceman Ryan Lin Named To Team CHL For 2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge