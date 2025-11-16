WHL Players Who Could Represent Canada At The 2026 World Juniors

The most exciting international tournament of the year for junior hockey fans is right around the corner when the 2026 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship kicks off in Minnesota on Boxing Day.

Here’s a look at some names from across the WHL that have the potential to suit up at the tournament.

Forwards:

Terik Parascak (Prince George), Lynden Lakovic (Moose Jaw), Carson Wetsch (Kelowna), Tij Iginla (Kelowna), Carter Bear (Everett), Braeden Cootes (Seattle)

It’s a star-studded class of forwards from the WHL that will be looking to crack the World Junior roster for Canada. Every player mentioned in this list is a first-round NHL draft pick, with the exception of Kelowna Rockets captain Carson Wetsch, who was a third-rounder to San Jose last year. While the competition will be fierce, expect a majority of this list to find a way into the lineup for Canada.

Defenceman:

Charlie Elick (Tri-City), Peyton Kettles (Kelowna)

Both of these players could be facing an uphill battle in making the World Junior roster. Kettles is only in his 18-year-old season, and his main opportunity to crack the roster might come next season. Elick has posted eight points in 16 games to start the season for Tri-City.

Goaltending:

Josh Ravensbergen (Prince George), Evan Gardner (Saskatoon)

Goaltending will be one of the most interesting positions to watch for Canada. Carter George (OHL, Owen Sound Attack) returns after posting a 1.76 Goals Against Average and a .936 save percentage as an 18-year-old in last year’s tournament. It will likely be his crease to start, but Ravensbergen and Gardner should both be in the conversation to make the Canadian roster.

WHL Players In The NHL Who Could Play A Factor During The World Juniors:

Harrison Brunicke (Kamloops), Ben Kindel (Calgary) and Berkly Catton (Spokane)

You would expect all three of these players to make the Canadian roster if they are granted permission by their respective NHL clubs. Catton had one assist in five games for Canada last year, while Kindel and Brunicke would be looking to crack the World Junior roster.

WHL Alumni In The NCAA:

Gavin McKenna (Medicine Hat/Penn State), Keaton Verhoeff (Victoria/North Dakota)

McKenna suited up for Canada at the World Juniors last season and posted just one goal in five games. So far this season for Penn State, he has four goals and 10 assists in 13 games played. Verhoeff has stood out as a 17-year-old rearguard for UND, registering four goals and three assists in 11 games.

Both players are expected to be off the board very early in the upcoming 2026 NHL Draft, so they should get a serious look to at least make the team, if not be regular contributors in the Canadian lineup come tournament time, if they are permitted to participate by their respective schools.

WHL Players Who Could Represent Other Countries:

Julius Miettinen (Everett/Finland), David Lewandowski (Saskatoon/Germany), Asanali Sarkenov (Spokane/Kazakhstan), Alisher Sarkenov (Prince Albert/Kazakhstan), Michal Orsulak (Prince Albert/Czechia), J.P. Hurlbert (Kamloops/United States), Max Curran (Edmonton/Czechia), Max Psenicka (Portland/Czechia), Adam Jecho (Edmonton/Czechia)

While the list of Canadian talent from the WHL is strong, there are also plenty of international names that could make an impact at the tournament. Regardless of which country is playing, there will be some WHL talent on display, most likely.

