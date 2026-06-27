Matias Vanhanen Selected 37th Overall By The New Jersey Devils In The 2026 NHL Entry Draft

Matias Vanhanen is headed to the New Jersey Devils.
Matias Vanhanen has been selected 37th overall by the New Jersey Devils in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft. The Everett Silvertips left winger was ranked 54th among North American Skaters by NHL Central Scouting. This season, Vanhanen scored 21 goals while posting 87 points in 62 games.
Vanhanen stepped up in a big way for Everett this season. Listed at 5'11", 176 lbs, he recorded 24 points in 18 playoff games and led the team during the Memorial Cup with eight points. Vanhanen was also named to the CHL Memorial Cup All-Star Team.
Matias Vanhanen of the Everett Silvertips (Photo Credit: Evan Morud/Everett Silvertips/WHL)
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