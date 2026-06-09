2026 NHL Draft WHL Prospect Profile: Matias Vanhanen

A deep dive into Everett Silvertips winger Matias Vanhanen
The WHL is expected to play a significant role in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft. Leading up to draft day, THN's WHL team will be providing profiles on some of the top WHL talent expected to hear their names called in Buffalo at the end of June. Today's profile focuses on Everett Silvertips left-winger Matias Vanhanen.
Matias Vanhanen
Team: Everett Silvertips
Position: Left Wing
NHL Central Scouting: 54th Among NA Skaters
Height: 5'11"
Weight: 176 lbs
Vanhanen had a rookie campaign to remember with the Silvertips. The Finnish winger led the team with 87 points in 62 games while finishing third in playoff scoring with 24 points in 18 games. Of Vanhanen's 87 points, 66 were assists, which ranked second in the entire WHL.
After a successful season, Vanhanen led the way for Everett at the 2026 Memorial Cup. He recorded eight points in five games and was named to the tournament All-Star team. Vanhanen recorded a goal in four of the five games, which included finding the back of the net in the Memorial Cup Final.
Vanhanen's game revolves around his playmaking ability. He is patient with the puck and is able to deliver precise passes to teammates in open space. Vanhanen's playmaking ability is also noticeable in the transition game, as he can get the puck to linemates who are approaching the blue line with speed.
What makes Vanhanen such an intriguing prospect is his development this year. While it took some time, the 18-year-old eventually found his footing, which led to more goals and shots on net. In his final eight games, Vanhanen found the back of the net on six occasions, with March 3 (28 games ago) being the last time he failed to record a shot on goal.
Lastly, Vanhanen's defensive game was on full display this year. He has strong positioning, showed an ability to win a high percentage of his board battles and was able to create turnovers that led to scoring chances for the Silvertips. Ultimately, Vanhanen showed that he can be reliable defensively and that he deserved to be on the ice late in close games.
Overall, Vanhanen's first season in North America was a success. He proved that he can deliver in big moments as well as adapt to the smaller ice surface. Even though he is a re-entry, Vanhanen should hear his name called in the first 100 picks of the draft.
Make sure you bookmark THN's WHL site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.
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