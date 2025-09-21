Medicine Hat Tigers Celebrate 2024-25 WHL Championship During Home Opener

The quest to repeat as WHL champions has already begun for the Medicine Hat Tigers, but the club took a chance to recognize the team that took home the Ed Chynoweth Cup last season prior to their home opener on Saturday night against the Regina Pats.

Last season, the Tigers posted a 16-2 record in the playoffs disposing of the Swift Current Broncos, Prince Albert Raiders and Lethbridge Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference side of the bracket.

In the league final, Medicine Hat defeated the Spokane Chiefs in five games to capture their sixth title in franchise history and made it all the way to the Memorial Cup final in Rimouski before falling to the OHL champion London Knights.

During team introductions ahead of Saturday’s game, the loudest roars from the Tiger faithful were reserved for Tiger head coach and general manager Willie Desjardins.

In a postgame interview, Desjardins says it’s always a special night to celebrate a winning team.

“It's such a great feeling. It's great for our fans and our city. They were such a big part of it. It wasn't just the team. I think it was the whole city that won a championship. Our fans were great for us, and we're thankful and it was nice to win.”

Desjardins has earned legendary status in Medicine Hat, helping lead the Tigers to three separate league titles in 2004, 2007 and 2025.

When asked about his favorite of the three titles, Desjardins remained noncommittal in his answer.

“They're all special. It's like asking which kid you like the best. You like all the kids. Everyone's special in a different way. It's the same with championship teams.”

Bryce Pickford, who was officially named the Tigers captain earlier in the day, skated out hoisting the Ed Chynoweth Cup during player introductions earning a loud cheer from the crowd. Pickford was a key piece during the Tiger playoff run registering 24 points, including 13 goals, from the Medicine Hat blueline.

“I was already fired up before going out there.” Pickford said. “I found out like 10 minutes before that I was going to carry Ed (the Ed Chynoweth Cup) out there. I couldn't stop pacing in the back. I was so excited. To see the banners get raised and the video with all the old teammates is awesome and a lot of emotion. (It) just kind of brings back the good memories that we want to try and do this year. “

While several members of the Tigers championship team have moved on from the WHL, there still is a sense of optimism in Medicine Hat with a large contingent of returning players looking to take on bigger roles. Pickford says the Tigers will look to replicate the close bond that the championship team had a season ago.

“I think hanging out off-nice and away from the rink. Sometimes hanging out at the rink too long, it kind of gets in your head and you want to get away from hockey. I think just movie nights, escape rooms, all that kind of stuff golfing until the course is closed. I think little things like that get our team closer together and we just bond even faster.”

The Tigers return to action on Friday night when they travel to the InnovationPlex for a matchup with the Swift Current Broncos.

