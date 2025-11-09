Oil Kings Acquire Kanjyu Gojsic From Kelowna Rockets

In a surprise move on Sunday afternoon, the Edmonton Oil Kings and Kelowna Rockets struck a deal.

Edmonton acquired 2008-born forward Kanjyu Gojsic and a sixth round pick in 2029 from Kelowna in exchange for a third round pick in 2026 (via Prince George) and a fourth round selection in 2029.

“This organization is excited to add Kanjyu to our group of forwards,” Oil Kings President and General Manager Kirt Hill said in a press release by the team. “He is a player who plays with speed, skill, and brings a physical element into our element. It is rare to be able to add a young player with Kanjyu’s style of game which we feel can help us now and in the future with our group. We would like to welcome the entire Gojsic family to the Oil Kings organization.”

Kanjyu was in his second full season in the WHL after posting seven goals and 11 assists in 59 games for Kelowna. In nine games this year, the former third-round pick had registered two assists. Kanjyu is the younger brother of Rockets forward and Nashville Predators prospect Hiroki Gojsic.

