Red Deer Rebels' Chase Wutzke Signs ELC With The Minnesota Wild

The Minnesota Wild have signed goaltender Chase Wutzke to a three-year, entry-level contract. Wutzke, who plays for the Red Deer Rebels was drafted in 2024, going 142nd overall to Minnesota. Wutzke has played 93 games during his WHL career, putting together a record of 40-35-8.

Wutzke is projected to return to the Rebels this season. During the 2024-25 season, the 19-year-old posted a record of 17-25-5, with a save percentage of .895. Over his career, Wutzke has played seven games in the playoffs, assembling a record of 4-2-1.

Red Deer has already played two games during the 2025-26 season. The Rebels have started the year with a 0-2-0 after falling twice to the Edmonton Oil Kings. Red Deer will be back in action this weekend when they take on the Lethbridge Hurricanes on Saturday.

