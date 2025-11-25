Rules For The 2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge

The wait is finally over as the 2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge kicks off Tuesday night in Calgary. The two-game event will be hosted by the WHL, with Calgary and Lethbridge serving as host cities. Here is the format for the prospect showcase.

The two-game event will feature Team CHL taking on the U.S. National Team Development Program. Game one is scheduled for November 25, while Game 2 is on November 26. This is how the point formatting will work in order to determine an overall winner:

Two points for a win and no point for a loss, regardless whether a game ends in regulation time, overtime or a shoot-out If a game is tied after regulation, the teams will play one five-minute three-on-three sudden-death overtime period with a goal ending the game If the game is still tied after the overtime period, a three-player shoot-out will be held. If the game is still tied after three players have shot for each team, the shoot-out will continue in sudden-death fashion using different players until a team wins the game. The team winning the game will receive two points but the losing team does not receive a point If after completion of the second game, the series is tied at two points each, a ‘third’ game will be played to determine the series winner. There will be a flood after the conclusion of the second game. The teams will then change ends and play a three-on-three 20 minute period(s) until a goal is scored. The winning team will win the series

The 2025 CHL USA Top Prospects Challenge will be broadcast on TSN and RDS. Both games are scheduled for 6:00 p.m. MT. Some WHL players to watch include Ryan Lin, J.P. Hurlbert and Daxon Rudolph.

