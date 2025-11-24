Kettles Inks ELC With Pittsburgh Penguins

Peyton Kettles has officially put pen to paper on an entry level contract.

The former sixth overall pick in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft signed his ELC with the Pittsburgh Penguins, the team announced on Monday morning.

Kettles was taken by the Penguins in the second round, 39th overall in the 2025 NHL Draft. In 121 career WHL contests split between the Swift Current Broncos and Kelowna Rockets, Kettles has posted eight goals and 22 assists along with a plus-21 rating.

Kettles was recently traded by the Broncos to the Kelowna Rockets in exchange for a package of defenceman Jackson Gillespie and five draft selections including a first round pick and two second round selections.

