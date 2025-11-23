Kelowna Rockets' Mazden Leslie Becomes Latest Member Of The 300 Games Club

Mazden Leslie has hit an impressive milestone in his career. On Saturday night, the Kelowna Rockets defenceman became the only active WHLer to play in 300 regular-season games. Leslie is the 123rd defenceman in league history to achieve the feat and the only player from the 2020 WHL Draft.

Originally drafted 10th overall, Leslie has spent his career with both the Rockets and Vancouver Giants. Over his 200 games, he has scored 60 goals and recorded 203 points. Leslie has also played in 21 playoff games, recording eight points.

As for this season, Leslie is adjusting well to life in Kelowna. He has 13 points in 20 games, which ranks first on the team among defenders. Leslie is also part of the Rockets' leadership group as he is wearing an "A" this year.

