Seattle Kraken Sign Penticton Vees Forward Ryden Evers To An Entry-Level Contract

Ryden Evers was an undrafted free agent signing by the Seattle Kraken.
Ryden Evers is the latest WHLer to sign an entry-level contract. The Penticton Vees forward inked his three-year deal on Sunday with the Seattle Kraken. Evers was not drafted into the NHL and was signed by the Kraken as an unrestricted free agent.
Evers is in currently in his rookie WHL season. The 20-year-old has spent the majority of his junior career in the BCHL, where he played over 150 games, and was with Penticton before they joined the WHL this year. Evers was scheduled to head to the NCAA in 2026-27 before signing as he commited to the University of Nebraska-Omaha.
As for this season, Evers has developed into a leader for the Vees. He has 69 points in 60 games and has helped Penticton set a new CHL record for wins in an inagural season. The Vees are the favourites to claim the B.C. Division title this season, which also means they will be the second seed in the Western Conference.
Ryden Evers of the Penticton Vees (Photo Credit: Cherie Morgan/Penticton Vees/WHL)
