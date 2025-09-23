Vancouver Giants Defenceman Ryan Lin Named To Team CHL For The 2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge

Ryan Lin is headed to the 2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge. The Vancouver Giants defenceman was one of the first three players named to the event, joining Ryan Roobroeck from the OHL and Xavier Villeneuve from the QMJHL. The 2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge will take place on November 25 in Calgary and November 26 in Lethbridge.

The first three players selected to attend the event were chosen by NHL Central Scouting. The CHL USA Prospects Challenge is a best-on-best, two-game series showcasing the top NHL Draft-eligible players from the WHL, OHL, and QMJHL competing against the U.S. National Under-18 Team. Some notable players that participated last year include Ben Kindel, Carter Bear, Braeden Cootes, Lynden Lakovic and Joshua Ravensbergen.

Lin had a memorable rookie campaign in 2024-25. The 17-year-old defender finished with 53 points in 60 games, becoming just the second WHL rookie defenceman 16 or younger to surpass 50 points in a season since Kamloops Blazers alumnus Scott Niedermayer in 1989-90. Lin also won Gold for Canada twice during the season, as he represented his country at both the U17s and U18s.

Tickets are now on sale for both games of the 2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge. Fans can lock in their seats today for this two-game showcase, which will feature the top 2026 NHL Draft-eligible prospects from the WHL, OHL & QMJHL competing against those from USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program (NTDP) Under-18 Team. Tickets for Calgary can be found here, while tickets for Lethbridge can be found here.

Make sure you bookmark THN's WHL site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

Red Deer Rebels' Chase Wutzke Signs ELC With The Minnesota Wild

Standouts From Week 1 Of The 2025-26 WHL Season

Penticton Vees Claim First WHL Win

Calgary Hitmen Acquire Caine Wilkie From Everett Silvertips

WHL 2025-26 Opening Night Recap