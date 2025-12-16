WHL GM's Busy Making Trades Ahead Of The 2025-26 Holiday Roster Freeze

WHL GMs were busy Monday as three trades occurred on December 15. There was a rush to get these deals done as December 16 was the annual holiday roster freeze. As of Tuesday, players can not be traded until the freeze is lifted in January.

Calgary Makes Two Moves

The Calgary Hitmen made two trades on Monday to change up their forward group. Calgary acquired Julian Maze from the Regina Pats for a third-round pick in both 2027 and 2028, while also trading for Ty Meunier, a 2026 second-round pick and a 2027 conditional fourth-round pick from the Prince Albert Raiders. In exchange, the Raiders received Brandon Gorzynski, who is a Dallas Stars prospect.

Maze is an 18-year-old forward who is draft-eligible this year. In 30 games, he scored 14 goals while adding 31 points. Over his career, Maze has produced 88 points in 139 career regular-season games.

As for Meunier, he is a 17-year-old forward who is also eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft. In 29 games this year, he has six goals and 15 points. Meunier has already committed to the NCAA for the 2026-27 season, where he will be playing for the University of Nebraska-Omaha.

Lastly, Gorzynski should provide some additional firepower for Prince Albert. The 18-year-old is up to 13 goals this season and has 29 points in 27 games. Gorzynski is also projected to head to the NCAA next year as he has committed to Arizona State University.

Prince George Adds Another Piece

The third trade of the day featured the Prince George Cougars acquiring forward Patrick Sopiarz from the Red Deer Rebels. In exchange, the Rebels received a 2026 third-round pick and a conditional 2029 fourth-round pick. This season, Sopiarz has played in 29 games and recorded three points.

