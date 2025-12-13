Three WHLers Named To Finland's Preliminary Roster For The 2026 World Juniors

Three WHLers have been named to Finland's preliminary roster for the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship. The three players are Everett Silvertips forwards Julius Miettinen and Matias Vanhanen, as well as Medicine Hat Tigers defenceman Veeti Väisänen. In 2025, Finland made it to the Gold Medal Game, but ended up falling 4-3 in overtime to the USA.

Miettinen is having a hot start to the 2025-26 season. The Seattle Kraken prospect already has 38 points after just 25 games. During the 2025 tournament, Miettinen played seven games for Finland, recording a goal and an assist.

As for Vanhanen, he is finding plenty of success during his rookie WHL campaign. In his first 29 games, he has 34 assists and 40 points. Vanhanen has already represented Finland on the international stage, with his last tournament being the U18s this year.

Lastly, Väisänen has a good shot of once again landing a spot on the blue line. The Utah Mammoth prospect is in his second WHL season and has 15 points in 28 games. Väisänen represented Finland in 2025, where he recorded one assist in seven games.

Finland's 2025 World Juniors Schedule:

Finland vs Denmark- December 26 @ 12:30 pm PT

Finland vs Latvia- December 28 @ 1:30 pm PT

Finland vs Czechia- December 29 @ 12:30 pm PT

Finland vs Canada- December 31 @ 5:30 pm PT

Make sure you bookmark THN's WHL site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

Latest From THN’s Western Hockey League Site:

Moose Jaw Warriors Lynden Lakovic Out For The Season

WHL Trade Trees: Michael Ferland to Saskatoon

WHL Commissioner Dan Near Speaks About Inaugural Prospects Game & How The New NCAA Rules Have Impacted The League

Spokane Chiefs Acquires Overager Petr From Saskatoon Blades

Everett, Edmonton & Prince Albert Named To 2025-26 CHL Top-10 Week 12 Rankings

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.