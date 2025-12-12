Moose Jaw Warriors Lynden Lakovic Out For The Season

The Moose Jaw Warriors have been dealt a massive blow as captain Lynden Lakovic is out for the remainder of the 2025-26 season. On Friday, the organization announced that the 19-year-old suffered an upper-body injury that will require surgery. Through his first 22 games of the year, Lakovic scored 18 goals and recorded 29 points.

The 2025-26 season was most likely Lakovic's last in the WHL. The Warriors forward was a first-round pick of the Washington Capitals in the 2025 draft, going 27th overall. Lakovic has already signed his ELC and will most likely be in the AHL next year.

Lakovic has had an impressive WHL career up to this point. Over his 175 games, he has scored 65 goals and produced 133 points. Lakovic also played in 30 playoff games where he recorded 11 points.

