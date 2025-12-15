Standouts From Week 13 Of The 2025-26 WHL Season

Welcome to THN's "WHL Standouts Of The Week" article. In this weekly column, we highlight one player from each division who impressed over the last week. Here is a look at the four standouts from Week 13 of the 2025-26 season.

Metteo Danis- Penticton Vees

Matteo Danis was a goal-scoring machine this past week. The Penticton Vees forward had six goals in four games while putting up a six-point effort against the Portland Winterhawks. Danis has been a difference maker for the Vees in his first season as he is now up to 26 points in 28 games.

Bryce Pickford- Medicine Hat Tigers

Bryce Pickford's historic season continued this week as he stretched his multi-goal streak to five games. During his two outings over the past seven days, he scored four goals, which included the 50th of his career. The Montréal Canadiens appear to have a special prospect on their hands as, despite being a defenceman, Pickford leads the entire WHL with 24 goals this year.

Sam Oremba- Spokane Chiefs

Welcome to the hat trick club, Sam Oremba. The Spokane Chiefs forward scored his first hat trick of the season this past week, as he helped his team beat the Winterhawks on Friday. Oremba is having a strong final WHL season as he ranks tied for fourth on the team with 19 points.

Rowan Calvert- Saskatoon Blades

Another player who had no problems finding the back of the net this week was Rowan Calvert. The Saskatoon Blades forward scored six times in four games, which included a hat trick against the Moose Jaw Warriors. With 29 points in 33 games, Calvert is stepping up in what will be his final WHL season.

