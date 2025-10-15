    • Powered by Roundtable

    19 WHLers Selected To Team Canada For The 2025 U17 World Challenge

    Adam Kierszenblat
    Oct 15, 2025, 17:47
    19 WHLers will be representing Team Canada at the 2025 U17 World Challenge. The 19 players will be divided into Team White and Team Red for the annual tournament. This year's U17 World Challenge will take place from November 2-8 in Nova Scotia. 

    Team Red

    Goaltenders:

    Leif Oaten- Lethbridge Hurricanes

    Defensemen:

    Colt Carter- Moose Jaw Warriors
    Brock Cripps- Prince Albert Raiders
    Joaquin Geras- Kamloops Blazers
    Owen Hayden- Kelowna Rockets
    Boston Tait- Wenatchee Wild

    Forwards:

    Blake Chorney- Vancouver Giants
    Mirco Dufour- Everett Silvertips
    Chase Surkan- Brandon Wheat Kings

    Team White

    Goaltenders: 

    Cash Christie- Medicine Hat Tigers

    Defensemen:

    Aden Bouchard- Tri-City Americans
    Calder Hamilton- Calgary Hitmen

    Forwards:

    Ben Harvey- Prince Albert Raiders
    Eli McKamey- Victoria Royals
    Liam Pue- Regina Pats
    Maddox Schultz- Regina Pats
    Jacob Schwartz- Victoria Royals
    Kayden Stroeder- Edmonton Oil Kings

    Blake Chorney of the Vancouver Giants (Photo Credit: Rob Wilton/Vancouver Giants/WHL)

