19 WHLers Selected To Team Canada For The 2025 U17 World Challenge

19 WHLers will be representing Team Canada at the 2025 U17 World Challenge. The 19 players will be divided into Team White and Team Red for the annual tournament. This year's U17 World Challenge will take place from November 2-8 in Nova Scotia.

Team Red

Goaltenders:

Leif Oaten- Lethbridge Hurricanes

Defensemen:

Colt Carter- Moose Jaw Warriors

Brock Cripps- Prince Albert Raiders

Joaquin Geras- Kamloops Blazers

Owen Hayden- Kelowna Rockets

Boston Tait- Wenatchee Wild

Forwards:

Blake Chorney- Vancouver Giants

Mirco Dufour- Everett Silvertips

Chase Surkan- Brandon Wheat Kings



Team White

Goaltenders:

Cash Christie- Medicine Hat Tigers

Defensemen:

Aden Bouchard- Tri-City Americans

Calder Hamilton- Calgary Hitmen



Forwards:

Ben Harvey- Prince Albert Raiders

Eli McKamey- Victoria Royals

Liam Pue- Regina Pats

Maddox Schultz- Regina Pats

Jacob Schwartz- Victoria Royals

Kayden Stroeder- Edmonton Oil Kings

