19 WHLers Selected To Team Canada For The 2025 U17 World Challenge

19 WHLers will be representing Team Canada at the 2025 U17 World Challenge. The 19 players will be divided into Team White and Team Red for the annual tournament. This year's U17 World Challenge will take place from November 2-8 in Nova Scotia.
Goaltenders:
Leif Oaten- Lethbridge Hurricanes
Defensemen:
Colt Carter- Moose Jaw Warriors
Brock Cripps- Prince Albert Raiders
Joaquin Geras- Kamloops Blazers
Owen Hayden- Kelowna Rockets
Boston Tait- Wenatchee Wild
Forwards:
Blake Chorney- Vancouver Giants
Mirco Dufour- Everett Silvertips
Chase Surkan- Brandon Wheat Kings
Goaltenders:
Cash Christie- Medicine Hat Tigers
Defensemen:
Aden Bouchard- Tri-City Americans
Calder Hamilton- Calgary Hitmen
Forwards:
Ben Harvey- Prince Albert Raiders
Eli McKamey- Victoria Royals
Liam Pue- Regina Pats
Maddox Schultz- Regina Pats
Jacob Schwartz- Victoria Royals
Kayden Stroeder- Edmonton Oil Kings
