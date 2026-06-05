2026 NHL Draft WHL Prospect Profile: J.P. Hurlbert

A deep dive into Kamloops Blazers left winger J.P. Hurlbert.
The WHL is expected to play a significant role in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft. Leading up to draft day, THN's WHL team will be providing profiles on some of the top WHL talent expected to hear their names called in Buffalo at the end of June. Today's profile focuses on Kamloops Blazers left winger J.P. Hurlbert.
J.P. Hurlbert
- Team: Kamloops Blazers
- Position: Left Wing
- NHL Central Scouting: 12th Among NA Skaters
- Height: 5'11"
- Weight: 183 lbs
Hurlbert exploded onto the scene during his rookie WHL campaign. The 18-year-old finished the year with 97 points in 68 games and was named WHL Rookie of the Year. Ultimately, Hurlbert's decision to transfer from the USHL to the WHL was a smart move, as he proved why he is one of the top forwards available in the 2026 NHL Draft.
Overall, Hurlbert is an all-around threat in the offensive zone. He can beat goaltenders from distance and has proven to be an excellent playmaker. Hurlbert's success is partly due to his ability to read the play, which allows him to get to open ice or find teammates breaking away from their defenders.
As for the transition game, Hurlbert can attack the blue line in a variety of ways. He can either carry the puck in with speed or hit teammates in stride with accurate passes. Due to being dangerous with the puck, Hurlbert often draws extra defenders to his area, which can open up teammates for scoring chances.
Hurlbert's leadership was also on full display this season. Despite coming in as a rookie, he wore an "A" for Kamloops and made a strong connection with the community. In the end, Hurlbert was a leader both on and off the ice, which is why he became a quick fan favourite among Blazers fans.
Next season, Hurlbert is projected to join the University of Michigan. The Wolverines have assembled a strong team, which Brandon Naurato will coach. Last year, the University of Michigan went 31-8-1 and reached the NCAA Frozen Four.
Ultimately, Hurlbert should hear his name called in the first round of the 2026 Draft. Most draft lists have him ranked between 17th and 25th. If he does go in the first round, he will become the first Kamloops player drafted in the opening round since Connor Zary in 2020.
Make sure you bookmark THN's WHL site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.
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