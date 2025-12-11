WHL Commissioner Dan Near Speaks About Inaugural Prospects Game & How The New NCAA Rules Have Impacted The League

The WHL made a significant announcement on Wednesday morning as it introduced the creation of a Prospects Game. The yearly event will see the top WHLers who are eligible for the upcoming NHL Draft compete in front of scouts and fans. The first-ever WHL Prospects Game will take place on February 18 and be hosted by the Vancouver Giants.

The WHL Prospects Game will be one of two opportunities for WHLers to showcase their skills in front of NHL teams on a grand stage. Players will still attend the CHL USA Prospects Challenge, but spots are limited as the roster consists of prospects from all three leagues. In speaking to The Hockey News, WHL Commissioner Dan Near mentioned that having an individual event allows more players from the league to get noticed and boost their draft stock.

"There are 86 players from the Western Hockey League who are there, and not nearly all of them were accommodated by the CHL event," said Near. "We can't even accommodate them all here, but the idea of getting two teams of 20 or so really gives a good cross-section of players an opportunity to perform in front of all of the NHL scouts, which they're looking for. That opportunity to prove themselves and to show what they're made of. We expect it to be a highly competitive, sought-after game and super well attended by the NHL clubs. Expect an amazing host in Vancouver."

As mentioned, the inaugural game will be hosted by the Vancouver Giants at the Langley Events Centre. Over the past few years, the LEC as it is known locally has hosted events such as the 2023 CHL Top Prospects Game and the 2022 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge. When asked about the location, Near pointed out the track record Langley has for hosting not just big events but also as the WHL.

"I think the operational and logistical benefits of being there. It's a place that everybody can get to fairly easily. It's a fantastic facility. They're good operators. The game presentation there is solid. You can broadcast the game there, and of course, it's a hotbed for hockey in Canada. So the idea of putting it there, we felt for a fit for this first one. I anticipate that it's if it's successful as we expect it to be, that we'll rotate it around the league."

As for more details, Near said players will be split depending on which conference they play in. The WHL also plans on using coaches from the league to guide the team. A full roster will be available at a later date but the four players already named to the event are Ryan Lin, Mathis Preston, Daxon Rudolph and Liam Ruck.

Near was also asked about how the WHL has changed since the new NCAA rules came into effect. The change has presented players with the opportunity to join NCAA teams even if they have played in the CHL. While players have left the WHL early, Near points out that this new rule has been beneficial to the league, as it brought in more talent to the WHL.

"We knew it was going to take some time to assess the implications. We knew that there would be some first movers who had to take on some risk around should I stay? Should I go? And if I am going to go, what's the right time to do so? I think that's still playing out. I would tell you that we're pretty comfortable with how it's all shaken out. I think I said at the time, in a lot of press, that which relieves the long-standing decision the player needs to make at the age of 16 years old. We stand by that this is really good for the players. We also stand by the fact that we think we do an outstanding job at developing players for pro hockey, for life, and we think that when the dust settles, the vast majority here to say my best option is probably junior and then USports and get the best of both worlds, but there'll be certain players that see that a little differently. So that's not a surprise to anyone, but I think one thing to keep note of was we had 14 players, some big names, no doubt, but we had 14 players leave before their overager year, and we had over 100 players that we wouldn't have otherwise seen come into our league."

