WHL Alumni Of The Week: Carson Bjarnason

Welcome to this edition of "WHL Alumni Of The Week". In this series, we will highlight a former WHL player who has stood out at the pro level over the past seven days. Today's edition will focus on goaltender Carson Bjarnason, who had a strong pre-season debut for the Philadelphia Flyers.

After a successful WHL career, Bjarnason has made the jump to the pro level for the 2025-26 season. The 20-year-old played 156 games with the Brandon Wheat Kings over the past four seasons and is now ready to make his mark with the Flyers. It is safe to say that Bjarnason is already finding his groove, as he was nearly unbeatable in his pre-season debut.

Bjarnason made his debut in the third period of Philadelphia's pre-season game against the New York Islanders. He not only stopped all 12 shots he faced in the final frame, but also an additional five in overtime. Bjarnason was also rock solid in the shootout, stopping eight of the 11 shots he faced.

Based on the Flyers' current roster, Bjarnason is projected to start the year in the AHL with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Other WHL alumni currently on the Phantoms roster include Ethan Samson, Carson Golder and Lane Pederson. Bjarnason is expected to see more action with Philadelphia as the pre-season continues.

