2025-26 WHL Season Preview: Swift Current Broncos

Welcome to this edition of The Hockey News’ WHL 2025-26 preview series. Leading up to opening night of the 2025-26 season, THN’s WHL team will preview each Western Hockey League organization and provide a prediction on how each team will perform during the campaign. Today’s edition is a stop in southwest Saskatchewan to take a look at the Swift Current Broncos.

Last season, Swift Current finished eighth in the Eastern Conference standings with a 35-30-1-2 record. The Broncos were eliminated in five games in the first round of the playoffs by the eventual Ed Chynoweth Cup champion Medicine Hat Tigers. With a lot of veteran players moving on, Swift Current will have plenty of new faces in 2025-26.

Key Departures:

F Clarke Caswell, F Luke Mistelbacher, F Brady Birnie, F Rylan Gould, F Carlin Dezainde, D Grayson Burzynski, D Hunter Mayo, G Reid Dyck

Caswell and Gould have both left Swift Current to play NCAA college hockey while Birnie was selected by Penticton in the expansion draft. Mistelbacher and Burzynski were packaged together in a draft day blockbuster trade with the division rival Brandon Wheat Kings ahead of their 20-year-old seasons. Dezainde, Dyck and Mayo have all aged out of the WHL.

Key Additions:

F Hudson Darby, F Noah Kosick

The Broncos brought hometown kid Hudson Darby to Swift Current thanks to an early September trade with the Portland Winterhawks. Noah Kosick, the 11th overall pick in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft, was acquired from the Calgary Hitmen in exchange for a 2026 second rounder along with a conditional 2028 second.

2025-26 X-Factor:

Noah Kosick. After posting just three points (1g, 2a) in 34 games with the Calgary Hitmen last year, a change of scenery might be just what the doctor ordered for the 17-year-old Kosick.

2025-26 Prediction:

With the Broncos losing their top seven scorers from last season, it could prove to be a learning year for Swift Current in 2025-26. Swift Current will have plenty of new faces and making the playoffs could prove to be too much with a young roster.

-Sixth in East Division, Eleventh in Eastern Conference.

