Vancouver Giants Forward Tobias Tomik Ready To Impress During Rookie WHL Season

One of the many new arrivals this season to the WHL is forward Tobias Tomik. After being selected in the 2024 Import Draft, the 17-year-old has left Slovakia in order to join the Vancouver Giants. Listed at 6'2", 198 lbs, Tomik is eligible for the 2026 NHL Entry Draft and is projected to go in the first round next June.

Tomik spent last year playing for HK Dukla Trencin in the Slovak Extraliga. In 40 games, he scored six goals while recording eight points. While he could have stayed in Slovakia this season, Tomik elected to move to the WHL as it provides the best opportunity for him to be scouted by NHL teams.

"I want to be scouted more in the spotlight, said Tomik. I want to improve, and I think that the WHL is the right path for me to be drafted highest."

Moving to a new country is never easy, especially for a teenager. In Tomik's case, it not only means learning how to adapt to a new culture, but also speaking a new language. Luckily for Tomik, he was able to talk with a few former Giants who experienced the same situation during their WHL careers.

"With Samuel Honzek and Marko Stacha. I train with them during the summer in Banská Bystrica. We are a great team there. Honzo told me all the information that interested me, and I am grateful to him for it."

Tomik is also learning some new skills now that he has moved away from home. These may not help on the ice, but will be beneficial in his everyday life. As Tomik explained, these new skills are being taught to him by his billet family, who are helping to ease him into life in North America.

"The first week was definitely challenging for me. Everything was new to me. My English wasn't very good but I feel like I've improved in the last three to four weeks. I learned to cook I learned to wash my clothes and I have an amazing family who helps e feel at home every day. I'm very grateful for them."

Tomik profiles a big, skilled forward who also has a speed element to his game. These types of prospects are often hard to find, which is why Tomik is so highly rated heading into the 2026 draft. When asked who he models his game after, Tomik chose a player from Slovakia who also made the move to North America during his draft year.

"I think Martin Pospisil from Slovakia. He plays for the Calgary Flames. He's a really good skater, and I think I'm a really good skater, but I want to be better every day. And I think he's my favourite player from Slovakia."

Speaking of his home country, Tomik had the opportunity to represent Slovakia at the 2025 World Juniors. He played in all five games and was the youngest member of the team. As Tomik explained, he was ready for the challenge and wanted to show the coaches that, despite his age, he was prepared for whatever challenge they threw at him.

"It was very difficult for me. The coach called me at the last minute and asked, are you ready to fight for a place on the team and tomorrow morning fly to Ottawa? My answer was yes, of course. It was difficult for me as I tried to show my best, and when I got the opportunity, I wanted to show everything."

On top of learning to live in a new country, Tomik also has to learn how to play on a smaller ice surface this season. In Slovakia, they play on a wider sheet of ice compared to what is used in the WHL. There are also differences in play style, which Tomik is slowly getting used to ahead of his first year in the league.

"I noticed that there is a smaller rink here than in Slovakia. The hockey is played more physically and I have less time here than in Slovakia. I would say that in Slovakia, they play more systematic hockey."

As mentioned, Tomik is draft eligible, which adds another layer of complexity to his season. With scouts always watching, the 17-year-old needs to ensure he stands out on a game-to-game basis in order to raise his draft stock. Luckily for Tomik, he isn't going through this process alone, as his teammate, defenceman Ryan Lin, is also a projected first-round pick this year.

"It's great for me to be on the team with Ryan. We're great friends and it's an important season for me and him. I believe we'll both do great. It's been my dream since I was a little kid to be drafted."

Looking ahead to the season, Tomik is very excited to play his first game with Vancouver. The Giants have assembled a deep roster which should be able to compete for home ice in the first round of the playoffs. This sentiment is echoed by Tomik, who is ready to be a difference maker for Vancouver.

"I think we have a really good team, and we have a chance at the playoffs. We will see. I am looking forward to every game, to every training. I want to be here. I'm really happy when I'm here."

Expectations will be high for Tomik, especially after his impressive performance during the pre-season. He has the talent to be a top player in the WHL and is projected to play a key role for the Giants this season. While there will be some challenges on the way, Tomik appears ready to show scouts across the NHL why he is a top prospect heading into the 2026 NHL Entry Draft.

