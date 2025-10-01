WHL Alumni Of The Week: Dylan Guenther

Welcome to this edition of "WHL Alumni Of The Week". In this series, we will highlight a former WHL player who has stood out at the pro level over the past seven days. Today's edition will focus on winger Dylan Guenther, who has scored three times so far in the pre-season.

Guenther is entering his fourth season with the Utah Mammoth. The former Edmonton Oil Kings and Seattle Thunderbirds star recorded 60 points in 70 games last year while also signing an eight-year extension worth $57.14 million. As for this season, Guenther is projected to play his 200th NHL game and should be able to surpass the 150-point mark for his career.

Based on his pre-season stats, Guenther could be in for a massive campaign. In two games, he has scored three goals while recording 10 shots. Unfortunately, Utah has failed to win any of its five pre-season games, but luckily, wins and losses only count once the regular season starts.

