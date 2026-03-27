Advanced 2026 PWHL Drafting: Corsi And Fenwick

To examine the impact an individual player has, Corsi measures the number of shot attempts that occur while they are on the ice for their team, compared to the shot attempts against while they are on the ice. When looking at the Corsi For %, a number above 50% indicates a player is driving play and control more often than their opponent. Players who register a Corsi For % lower than 50% means they are being outplayed, or unable to keep possession and generate chances while that player is on the ice. Of course, this can be impacted by the other players on the ice and strength of opponents, but having a player who is on the ice for more shot attempts for than against, is an asset.