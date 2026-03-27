Advanced 2026 PWHL Drafting: Corsi And Fenwick

The 2026 PWHL Draft is loaded with talent. Names like Caroline Harvey, Laila Edwards, Abbey Murphy, Tessa Janecke, and Kirsten Simms are all well known after winning Olympic gold medals with Team USA. But there will be other stars to emerge from the deep and talented 2026 class.
While statistics like goals and points are often what people look to most, in the PWHL, small habits count. It's why many now look to advanced statistics like Corsi and Fenwick.
Corsi and Fenwick have become two of the most popular individual and team advanced statistics in hockey. The metrics can accurately predict possession, and in the long run, team and individual success.
Here's a look at these possession numbers for players coming to the PWHL from the NCAA.
Corsi looks at the shot attempt differential while an individual player is on the ice at even strength. Corsi is a way to evaluate puck possession and the impact a player has in generating offense. The advanced hockey stat looks at all shot attempts, including shots on goal, shots that miss the net, and shots that are blocked.
To examine the impact an individual player has, Corsi measures the number of shot attempts that occur while they are on the ice for their team, compared to the shot attempts against while they are on the ice. When looking at the Corsi For %, a number above 50% indicates a player is driving play and control more often than their opponent. Players who register a Corsi For % lower than 50% means they are being outplayed, or unable to keep possession and generate chances while that player is on the ice. Of course, this can be impacted by the other players on the ice and strength of opponents, but having a player who is on the ice for more shot attempts for than against, is an asset.
Corsi For % has become a trusted advanced statistic in hockey. It showcases controlled possession leading to scoring chances. Here’s a look at the NCAA prospects eligible for the 2026 PWHL Draft with the best Corsi For %:
Similar to Corsi, Fenwick is an advanced statistic looking at shot attempt differentials when a player is on the ice. The difference between Corsi and Fenwick is that Fenwick removes blocked shots, while Corsi includes all shot attempts. Due to this difference, Fenwick is another measure of puck possession and the ability to drive offensive chances, but also accounts for shot blocking abilities and strategies.
Fenwick For % is a calculation looking at all unblocked shot attempts for a player and team while a player is on the ice, versus the unblocked shot attempts of their opponent while they are on the ice. A Fenwick For % over 50% shows a team is controlling more play and generating more chances while a specific player is on the ice. A Fenwick For % lower than 50% shows a team lacks control, and surrenders more unblocked chances while a specific player is on the ice.
For teams that block a lot of shots, Fenwick indicates that change statistically. Here’s a look at the NCAA prospects eligible for the 2026 PWHL Draft with the best Fenwick For %.
** All stats were compiled via InStat.