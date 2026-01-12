All Eyes On TD Garden As The 47th Women’s Beanpot Returns

The semifinals of the 47th Women’s Beanpot get underway on Monday, January 13, with TD Garden hosting the tournament for a third straight year. Before turning to what could unfold this season, it is worth revisiting the history of one of college hockey’s most storied events.
The Beanpot brings together four Boston-area programs for a two-round tournament. Northeastern leads the field with 20 titles, including last year’s championship. Harvard follows with 11 wins, most recently in 2022, while Boston College has captured eight. Boston University owns two titles, with its most recent coming in 2019. Brown replaced BU for one year in 1993 and won the tournament during its lone appearance.
In last year’s final, Northeastern shut out Boston University by a final of 4-0 in front of a record New England crowd of 13,279 at TD Garden, taking home its third consecutive Beanpot title. Lily Yovetich scored in the first period, while Lily Shannon, Jaden Bogden, and Skylar Irving added goals in the second and third periods. Lisa Jönsson stopped all 30 shots she faced, earning the Joe Bertagna Award as both the tournament’s top goaltender and Most Valuable Player.
One of the many reasons this tournament is so exciting is that there are strong teams across the board, featuring many talented players who could each be difference makers. Take the likes of Northeastern's Lily Shannon, who has seen success already in the Beanpot. She sits tied for 11th in NCAA scoring, so she's more than poised to make an impact once again this year. And there's Boston College freshman Ava Thomas, who already has four game-winning goals on the season and could be the reason BC is the team to watch this year.
Narrowing these rosters down to highlight just a few players is a challenging assignment, as there are impact players on every team. But here are just some of the names to watch as they take to the ice with bragging rights on the line.
Lisa Jönsson's name is synonymous with strong performances on both the NCAA and Beanpot stages, so it should come as no surprise to see her mentioned here. Jönsson enters the tournament tied for the league's fourth-best winning percentage and 11th-best goals against average. She raised her play to another level in the team's win last year, so there's no reason to think she won't do it again this year.
Jaden Bogden has been here before and knows what it takes to win, as she scored and added two assists in the team's championship-winning game last year. The Alberta native, and first-time assistant captain, has already matched her goal output from last season and shows no sign of slowing down.
Sydney Healey helped lead the team to a 3-2 overtime win over Northeastern in March of last year, scoring the game-winning goal and helping the team win the Hockey East Championship. Healey does whatever it takes to win, showing up in those big moments and being unafraid to block shots. The forward has a shot percentage of .250, the highest of her collegiate career, and sits tied for second in the league in short-handed goals this season, making her a threat no matter which way you look at it.
Luisa and Lilli Welcke are joined at the hip and have great chemistry, so splitting them up on this list just wouldn't make sense. The dynamic sister duo can contribute offensively in any situation, whether the team is shorthanded, at even strength, or has the player advantage. They have also played internationally for the German team and were named to this year's Olympic roster for the first time. That makes for great motivation.
Honourable Mention: Clara Yuhn
Sammy Taber is a player who fans expect to see on the scoresheet every game, and for good reason. She's a winger who has a knack for finding teammates on the rush and generating chances by driving the net with her skill and speed. Taber has enjoyed a very consistent collegiate offensive career, hovering around a point per game in her three seasons.
Grace Campbell was named Goaltender of the Month for December and for good reason, as she finished with a .957 save percentage and a 1.49 goals-against average in eight games. A stat line like that helped her to lead all league goaltenders in save percentage, saves, and shutouts for the month. Campbell is there when you need a big save to turn the momentum, and can help calm the play down with her confidence.
Honourable mention: Jaime Griswold
Ainsley Tuffy showed exactly the kind of game-breaking goaltender she can be when she made 55 saves in an upset win over Minnesota Duluth, and received the hardware to prove it. The newly minted Goaltender of the Week ranks second in the league in save percentage (.950), 12th in goals against average (1.83) and tenth in winning percentage (.667). Tuffy can steal a game for her team and should never be counted out.
Emi Biotti has big-stage experience, having most recently played for the United States at last year's IIHF Under-18 Women's World Championship, where she recorded 3 points. Biotti knows how to find the spots on the ice to capitalize, and that includes when the game is on her stick, most recently scoring the overtime winner just before the buzzer to help the Crimson beat Brown 2-1.
Honourable mention: Sophie Ensley
Anyway you look at it, start to finish, the Beanpot always carries a level of play and excitement unmatched in collegiate hockey. There's a reason this tournament continues to draw the crowds it does, and there's no reason this year will be any different.