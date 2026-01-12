All Eyes On TD Garden As The 47th Women’s Beanpot Returns

One of the many reasons this tournament is so exciting is that there are strong teams across the board, featuring many talented players who could each be difference makers. Take the likes of Northeastern's Lily Shannon, who has seen success already in the Beanpot. She sits tied for 11th in NCAA scoring, so she's more than poised to make an impact once again this year. And there's Boston College freshman Ava Thomas, who already has four game-winning goals on the season and could be the reason BC is the team to watch this year.