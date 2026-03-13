As The PWHL Returns To Detroit, The Push For NCAA Women's Hockey In Michigan Continues

That list will continue to grow, including projected PWHL first round pick and Olympic gold medalist Kirsten Simms, as well as Elyssa Biedermann and Casey Borgiel who are both certain picks in the 2026 PWHL Draft. Other top NCAA players from Michigan include Annelies Bergmann, Kaia Malchino, and Cassie Hall who represented USA's Collegiate Select team, along with NCAA standouts like Addison Spitz, Clara Yuhn, and Taylor Senecal. There are currently dozens of NCAA Division 1 players from Michigan, but none playing in Michigan.