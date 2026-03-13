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As The PWHL Returns To Detroit, The Push For NCAA Women's Hockey In Michigan Continues cover image

As The PWHL Returns To Detroit, The Push For NCAA Women's Hockey In Michigan Continues

Ian Kennedy
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The state of Michigan remains one of the more perplexing pockets of inequity in collegiate hockey as the state has seven men's programs, and no women's hockey teams. The work continues to change that status.

With the PWHL set to make the league's fourth ever stop in Detroit this month, work continues to bring NCAA women's hockey to the state, which is one of the top talent producers for the women's game in the nation.

In particular, the pressure is on the University of Michigan to bring a Division 1 NCAA women's hockey team to the school. 

“Speaking as somebody who lives in the women’s hockey world, with the USA gold at the Olympics, the Professional Women’s Hockey League booming, Detroit hosting another takeover tour game in March, I feel the time is now," said Jenna Trubiano, a strategic advisor in the push to bring women's hockey to the University of Michigan in an interview with The Michigan Daily.

That push also involves Denise Ilitch, who called the absence of women's hockey in Michigan "unacceptable." Illitch is a member of the Board of Regents at the University of Michigan, and a member of the famed Illitch family, who are long time owners of the NHL's Detroit Red Wings.

Detroit looks like they're set to draw another strong crowd to Little Caesars Arena this month when the New York Sirens and Montreal Victoire play after twice setting the American attendance record at previous visits to the venue.

The game will also mark a historic moment for the PWHL with the league's first ever nationally broadcast game in the United States, set to air on ION.

Megan Keller highlights

While Michigan remains without a team, the state itself has a wealth of women's hockey talent. Headlining that group is Boston Fleet captain Megan Keller who scored the golden goal for Team USA in overtime at the 2026 Olympics. The PWHL contingent of Michigan born and trained players however, extends well beyond Keller including Shiann Darkangelo, Abby Roque, Taylor Girard, Emma Gentry, Clara Van Wieren, Melissa Channell-Watkins, Riley Brengman, Amanda Thiele, Elle Hartje, Kaley Doyle, Anna Segedi, and Callie Shanahan.

That list will continue to grow, including projected PWHL first round pick and Olympic gold medalist Kirsten Simms, as well as Elyssa Biedermann and Casey Borgiel who are both certain picks in the 2026 PWHL Draft. Other top NCAA players from Michigan include Annelies Bergmann, Kaia Malchino, and Cassie Hall who represented USA's Collegiate Select team, along with NCAA standouts like Addison Spitz, Clara Yuhn, and Taylor Senecal. There are currently dozens of NCAA Division 1 players from Michigan, but none playing in Michigan.

With momentum continuing to build, it's only a matter of time before the University of Michigan, and hopefully other schools like Michigan State, Western Michigan, and others follow.

Megan KellerMichigan WolverinesNCAA
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