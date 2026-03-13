As The PWHL Returns To Detroit, The Push For NCAA Women's Hockey In Michigan Continues

While Michigan remains without a team, the state itself has a wealth of women's hockey talent. Headlining that group is Boston Fleet captain Megan Keller who scored the golden goal for Team USA in overtime at the 2026 Olympics. The PWHL contingent of Michigan born and trained players however, extends well beyond Keller including Shiann Darkangelo, Abby Roque, Taylor Girard, Emma Gentry, Clara Van Wieren, Melissa Channell-Watkins, Riley Brengman, Amanda Thiele, Elle Hartje, Kaley Doyle, Anna Segedi, and Callie Shanahan.