By The Numbers: If New US Bill Passes, Here's A Look At The Impact To NCAA Women's Hockey Programs

The ECAC is more than half international players. Harvard could conceivably become compliant by adding one American player to their roster, while Princeton, who sits at 18.2%, would not be able to add another Canadian or European player to their lineup without adding another American at the same time. With a roster below average size however, it's something they could conceivably do. Beyond those programs, the rest of the ECAC is in trouble. Overall, 153 of the 302 ECAC players, or 50.7% of the conference, are international. No conference in the NCAA has more international players than ECAC, and no conference would shed talent back to Canada more quickly.