Wisconsin Ranked #1, But Can The NCAA Women's Hockey Powerhouse Hold Top Spot This Season?

Wisconsin
Sep 16, 2026 11:36 AM
Wisconsin opens the NCAA women's hockey season in a familiar position ranked #1 by USA Hockey's poll, but will they be able to hold the spot with pressure from programs like Ohio State, Minnesota, Northeastern, and Penn State.
Wisconsin Badgers•NCAA•Ohio State Buckeyes•Minnesota Golden Gophers•Northeastern Huskies•Penn State Nittany Lions
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